Trump Breaks Own Record for Longest Shutdown in History

Prince Harry has sparked renewed speculation—long denied by his team—that he one day plans to return to the U.K. by saying he “currently” lives in America. The comment will fuel persistent rumors that Harry would like to move home one day after he told a podcaster he had “no plans” to become a U.S. citizen. He made the new remark in a written article distributed on global news wires about Veterans’ Day ceremonies, which take place globally this week and next week. In an article entitled, “The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it Means to Be British,” Harry, who moved to the United States five years ago, said, “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for. The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands, ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it.” Harry is sometimes accused of overstating his active military service. In fact, he undertook two periods of active military service in Afghanistan, during which he fulfilled genuine frontline combat roles. In 2012, he flew armed combat missions as a co-pilot gunner in an Apache attack helicopter. He said in his memoir that he had killed 25 individuals in that role.
The ongoing government shutdown is officially the longest in history, surpassing a record also set by Donald Trump in 2018-19 during the president’s first term. The record-breaking impasse, which on Wednesday hit 36 days, shows no signs of ending soon. Trump has rejected calls to meet with what he calls “Radical Left Democrats” to strike a deal and refused to restart food benefit programs for vulnerable Americans until the Democrats reopen the government. “All they have to do is open the country,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “We have voted 14 times to open the country, and they vote to keep it closed.” Yet, despite his bullish demeanor, polling data from NBC suggests that Americans feel differently—52 percent blame the president and congressional Republicans for the stalemate. Just four percent of Americans blame both parties for the shutdown, which is estimated to be costing the U.S. around $7 billion every day. Trump had two shutdowns during his first term, which lasted two and 34 days respectively.
A UFC fight at the White House on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday is to be shown on TV, with Trump and UFC CEO Dana White “spearheading the telecast,” Variety reports. It says the June 14, 2026, gala will be one of the first UFC events to be broadcast under a $7.7 billion deal between UFC and Paramount, now controlled by the MAGA media mogul David Ellison. The fight night will officially be part of a series of events to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, but just happens to coincide with the president’s milestone birthday. Variety reports that the current plan will see dignitaries attend a dinner before heading to the Octagon, which will be set up on the White House lawn, to watch the fight. Paramount’s seven-year deal for exclusive Ultimate Fighting Championship broadcast rights came shortly after the company’s acquisition by Ellison’s Skydance in August. Ellison, son of multibillionaire Trump ally Larry Ellison, has said he wants to see “less elitist” coverage on Paramount’s networks, including CBS News. Since his takeover, CBS has seen mass layoffs and high-profile departures, as well as the controversial appointment of MAGA-curious Free Press founder Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief at CBS News.
At least seven people have died and 11 others are injured following a UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky. The UPS Flight 2976, which was destined for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, had three people on board when it crashed and exploded at 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the deaths in a press briefing on Tuesday evening. “We believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger,” he said. “We’re asking all Kentuckians to pray for those that have been impacted.” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told WLKY-TV there could be about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane, an “extreme reason for concern in so many different ways.” Video obtained by Louisville news station WDRB shows a fire around the left wing as the plane moves down the runway before exploding. The plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, is designed for transporting freight, CNN reported. According to FAA records, the freighter involved in the crash was 34 years old. The Louisville airport is UPS’ global air hub, and processes more than 2 million packages daily, the company says. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order for 5 miles in all directions. “It is still a very dangerous situation with different flammables or potentially explosive materials,” Beshear said. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation, and the FAA will also investigate, the FAA said.
Former USC player and NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. has died suddenly at the age of 63, TMZ reported. He passed away in San Leandro, California, according to his son, Keith Browner Jr. The publication reported that while the cause of death was unclear at this stage, it appeared Browner suffered a heart attack. Browner’s career saw him play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Raiders, and the San Francisco 49ers between 1984 and 1988, then switching to arena football from 1990 to 1997. TMZ reported Browner Jr. saying his father had stomach issues on Monday night and was vomiting, and planned to go to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan. His son also became a defensive end in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans.
A new legal drama starring Kim Kardashian has received a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first three episodes of the Hulu drama All’s Fair dropped on Tuesday. The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who open a law firm. Kardashian takes the lead as the owner of the firm, with award-winning actresses Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor by her side. Critics and viewers have taken a dislike to the series, with The Telegraph critic Ed Power calling it a “crime against television.” The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, who previously worked with Kardashian on American Horror Story, has described the new drama as “inspirational and aspirational,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kardashian’s role as Allura Grant is loosely inspired by her own lawyer, Laura Wasser, who was a writing consultant on the series. “Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three,” the SKIMS co-founder told PEOPLE. Aside from acting, Kardashian has been on a six-year journey studying law, with the reality star stating that she is “100% confident” she passed the California bar exam she took in July. Episodes of All’s Fair will be released weekly on Tuesdays, with the finale scheduled for December 23, 2025.
A Black producer who worked for a CBS News show that was canceled on Wednesday said that every producer on his team who was laid off is a person of color, whereas the white producers are being reassigned within the company. Trey Sherman had worked since February as a full-time associate producer at the streaming show CBS Evening News Plus. He was fired Wednesday after the network’s new anti-woke editor in chief, Bari Weiss, announced CBS was canceling several shows, axing its race and culture unit, and laying off dozens of staff members. Sherman said in a video posted to TikTok that he had asked if it was possible to be relocated within the network despite his show being canceled. He was told that his bosses had advocated to keep him and his colleagues at the network, but that it hadn’t been possible. “It wasn’t until I went downstairs, thinking me and all of my colleagues had been laid off, that I found out it was only people of color,” he said. The Daily Beast has reached out to both Sherman and CBS News for comment.
Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have signed on for a fourth movie in The Mummy franchise, according to a report from Variety—their first together since 2001. The untitled fourth Mummy movie project will be helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, a creative partnership called “Radio Silence.” The pair are best known for 2019’s Ready or Not and 2022’s Scream. The 1999 version of The Mummy, led by Fraser and Weisz as the romantic leads, was a box office smash, but the IP struggled to maintain momentum in subsequent films. It was followed by 2001’s The Mummy Returns and 2008’s Weisz-less The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor—both failed to capture the box office magic of the original. Similarly, Tom Cruise’s 2017 attempt at a reboot similarly fell flat. Fraser returns to The Mummy during a career renaissance buoyed by his Oscar for his performance in the 2022 movie, The Whale. He previously said he’d be open to returning to The Mummy franchise “if someone came up with the right conceit.” Weisz has remained active in Hollywood, winning awards and nominations for 2019’s The Favorite.
Two Massachusetts men are in custody following an explosion that shook Harvard University’s medical campus early Saturday morning. Logan D. Patterson, 18, Dominick F. Cardoza, 20, were arrested Tuesday morning for their alleged involvement in the explosion, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said. Authorities had been searching for two individuals seen running from the Goldenson Building, which houses the school’s neuroscience research labs, moments after the blast. Surveillance footage circulated by investigators showed one person wearing a gray ski mask, and the other in a face mask and black hoodie. The explosion, which resulted in minimal damage and no injuries, is thought to have been “intentional,” feds say. Harvard officials expressed relief that the situation was contained quickly and emphasized the campus remains secure. The blast comes amid a turbulent year for Harvard staff and students, who’ve found themselves at the forefront of the MAGA administration’s ongoing overhaul of higher education. University representatives have spent several months negotiating a substantive financial agreement aimed at reinstating full federal support for the school and resolving its continuing legal disputes with the White House.
Tom Brady has admitted that his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua. Brady, an investor in the biotech firm Colossal Biosciences, tells People he credits the company with giving his family a “second chance.” Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced their adopted dog Lua’s death in December 2023. “Our guardian angel is gone to heaven… She will forever live in our hearts,” the supermodel wrote in an Instagram post. “I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said. Before Lua’s death, the legendary quarterback drew blood from the elderly dog for the non-invasive cloning technology. Brady’s announcement comes as Colossal Biosciences has acquired Viagen Pets and Equine, the firm that cloned Barbra Streisand’s dead dog Samantha and Paris Hilton’s Diamond Baby after it went missing. The retired NFL player said he is excited about the biological technology, which he said “can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”