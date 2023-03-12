Trump Brushes Off Tucker Carlson’s Texts: ‘He Doesn’t Hate me!’

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump apparently isn’t holding onto any grudges after Fox News host Tucker Carlson said privately said that he hated former President Donald Trump “passionately.” The former president seemed to brush off the comments in a Sunday night Truth Social post, commenting on an article about Carlson’s recent segment attempting to whitewash the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a “sightseeing” tour: “He doesn’t hate me, or at least, not anymore!” News of Carlson’s private animus toward the ex-commander-in-chief came courtesy of a court filing last week in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the conservative media giant.