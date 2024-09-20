Donald Trump Called ‘Black Nazi Perv’ Mark Robinson Better Than MLK

Donald Trump called allegedly self-professed “Black Nazi” Mark Robinson “better than MLK” when he endorsed him to be the next North Carolina governor. Trump appeared at Robinson’s rally in March and adoringly talked up the lieutenant governor as he stood beside him on stage.

“This is Martin Luther King on steroids,” the former president said. “I told that to Mark. I said, ‘I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.’”

The comments are just one example of the former president hailing Robinson. The Harris campaign posted more on social media, including another rally moment where Trump called Robinson “one of the hottest politicians in the United States.”

A report published Thursday revealed that Robinson allegedly posted about his pro-slavery beliefs and love of transgender porno in a forum called “Nude Africa.” In posts dated in the 2000s, Robinson reportedly wrote that “slavery is not bad” and declared himself to be a “perv.”

“I am not surprised by Mark Robinson’s alleged inflammatory and offensive comments about my father,” wrote Marin Luther King III on X. “His praise for slavery, disparaging rhetoric, and grotesque characterization of my dad and his legacy are deeply worrisome for North Carolinians and all Americans who oppose racism and bigotry.”

He added, “We must work to ensure Mark Robinson gets nowhere near the governor’s office.”

According to CNN, the Trump campaign declined to confirm Thursday whether Robinson should drop out of the state’s gubernatorial race.

Robinson, 56, has denied making the posts, calling them “salacious tabloid lies” that are not “characteristic of me.” Yet this isn’t the first time Robinson’s alleged history of extreme racist and homophobic comments have come back to bite his political aspirations.

A pastor married for more than 30 years, Robinson has faced criticism over comments he has made about Jewish people, Muslims, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. He also declared that he would make it a priority to keep transgender people out of women’s bathrooms if he wins the governor seat in November.

“If you’re a man on Friday night and all of the sudden on Saturday you feel like a woman, and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the mall, you will be arrested,” Robinson said during a campaign stop in February. “Or whatever we got to do to you. We got to protect our women.”

Five men who frequented and managed local porno shops in the Tar Heel State alleged that Robinson was a regular customer, buying “hundreds” of bootleg porn nearly every day of the week throughout the ’90s and ’00s.

On the heels of the October 7 attack on Israel last year, Robinson attempted to distance himself from his previous social media posts in which he called the Holocaust “hogwash.”

“There have been some Facebook posts that were poorly worded on my part,” said Robinson before the state Legislature. He added, “There is no antisemitism standing here in front of you.”

Despite mounting allegations of racism, homophobia and antisemitism, Robinson has so far refused to bow out of North Carolina’s gubernatorial race, a key state in the 2024 presidential race.