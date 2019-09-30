CHEAT SHEET
Trump Asks if Adam Schiff Should Be Arrested for Treason, Mocks China
President Donald Trump showed no sign of ending his weekend Twitter rampage, starting his Monday off with a tweet calling for the arrest of Adam Schiff for treason and mocking China on its birthday. The president first attacked the Democratic House intel chairman for fictionalizing his call to Ukraine’s president during congressional investigation hearing into the whistleblower complaint last week. During his opening statement, Schiff hypothesized what Trump might have said to make him sound like a mob boss. “Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people,” Trump wrote Monday morning. “It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?”
Trump then turned his morning rage on China and “Beijing’s plans and ambitions to pass us as the dominant economic & military superpower in the 21st Century.” He then chided the Asian superpower ahead of its 70th anniversary as a republic. “We are winning, and we will win,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “They should not have broken the deal we had with them. Happy Birthday China!”