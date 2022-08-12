Trump Calls for ‘Immediate Release’ of FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
DO IT, DO IT
Former President Donald Trump has called for the immediate release of the search warrant for the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday. In a post on his social platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “not only will I not oppose the release of documents relating to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Peach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years.” The post came after Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed the Department of Justice had filed a motion to unseal the documents, but Trump could have opposed the move. Instead, he wrote, “my poll numbers are the strongest they have ever been, fundraising by the Republican Party is breaking all records and midterm elections are fast approaching.” Trump described the raid as “unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement” and labeled it “inappropriate and highly unethical.” He demanded: “Release the documents now!”