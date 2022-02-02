Trump: Lindsey Graham, My Biggest Cheerleader, Is a RINO

CHEAT SHEET
Former President Donald Trump dumped on one of his staunchest supporters Tuesday night, calling Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a “RINO,” short for “Republican in Name Only.” It’s one of the former president’s favorite insults, a piece of invective used to corral insufficiently loyal party members back into the fold and in line with Trump’s own directives. Trump pledged Saturday to pardon the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters charged with crimes, a move Graham said would be “inappropriate.” The senator remarked of the alleged insurrectionists, “I hope they go to jail.” Trump replied in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday night: “Lindsey Graham’s wrong. Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong.”