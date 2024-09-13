Trump Calls MAGA Civil War Target Laura Loomer ‘Free Spirit’

Donald Trump called the 9/11 truther at the center of a raging MAGA civil war “a free spirit” Friday as his allies tried to persuade him to ditch her.

Trump broke his silence about Laura Loomer, the 31-year-old far-right provocateur who traveled with him to Tuesday’s presidential debate at a press conference in Los Angeles, CA, after mounting criticism of her presence in his inner circle.

Asked what he would say to Republicans concerned about his close relationship with Loomer, Trump replied, “Well, I don’t know what they would say.”

The former president said he bears no responsibility for the provocative commentator, who is known for her aggressive tactics, support for conspiracy theories, and anti-immigrant remarks.

“Laura’s been a supporter of mine, just like a lot of people are supporters,” he continued. “She speaks very positively of the campaign. I’m not sure why you asked that question. But Laura’s a supporter. I don’t control Laura. Laura has to say what she wants. She’s a free spirit.”

On Thursday, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) denounced Loomer. Even Trump’s most right-wing allies, like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are feuding with her, with the congresswoman labeling Loomer as “extremely racist” for her online screed about how a Harris White House would “smell like curry.” Harris’ mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican.

New reporting Friday also revealed top Trump adviser Susie Wiles sat in on a meeting with Loomer last year to make sure she wasn’t hired. But speaking at his Los Angeles golf club on Friday, Trump literally shrugged off their concerns.

“Look, I can’t tell Laura what to do,” Trump said, throwing his hands out to his sides. “Laura’s a supporter. I have a lot of supporters. So I don’t know what exactly you’re referring to.”

He made a hand gesture as if to wave off the question.

“She is a strong person,” he said after the clutch of assembled reporters began to clamor. “She’s got strong opinions. And I don’t know what she said. But that’s not up to me, she’s a supporter.”

Loomer rode with Trump on his plane to the debate on Tuesday and joined him for 9/11 memorials on Wednesday, a fact that sparked outrage after she actively spreads conspiracy theories about the tragic day.

Pressed specifically about her traveling on his aircraft, Trump replied, “Lotta people do, it’s a very big plane.”

Throughout the press conference, Trump continued to insist he didn’t know what Loomer had said.

“I’ll go take a look and I’ll put out a statement later on,” he assured the journalists.

Towards the end of the press conference, another reporter asked what value Loomer brought to Trump’s campaign.

“She brings her spirit to us, that a lot of people have,” Trump replied. “We have very spirited people. And in all fairness to her, she hates seeing what’s happened to the country, I guess. I mean, she hates seeing what’s happened to the country. So do I.”