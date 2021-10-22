Trump Calls Meghan McCain a ‘Bully and Basically a Lowlife’
ATTENTION GRAB
Donald Trump attacked Meghan McCain Friday as she made the interview rounds talking about her time on The View and her tell-all memoir. In one of the rambling statements that have replaced his tweets since January, the former president wrote, “Isn’t it funny how Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining she was bullied by the Slobs and the Radical Left maniacs of ‘The View’... I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan… [Meghan] should fight back against the Losers of The View the way she fights back against very good and well-meaning Republicans.” Trump called John McCain “last in his class at Annapolis” and went on to repeat his lie about winning Arizona’s Electoral College votes. Meghan responded on Twitter, “Thanks for the publicity boomer. My new Audible memoir Bad Republican is out now.”