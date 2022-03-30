Trump Calls on Putin to Air Hunter Biden’s Alleged Dirty Laundry
DOUBLE-DOG DARE YA
Former President Donald Trump called on Vladimir Putin to release information he allegedly possesses on a political enemy—current President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. In a rambling Tuesday interview with far-right journalist John Solomon, Trump brought up supposed evidence of disputed shady foreign business dealings between Hunter Biden and several Eastern European oligarchs. Trump fixated on an alleged transfer of several million dollars to Biden from Yelena Baturina, the wife of Moscow’s former mayor. “As long as Putin is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain… why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens—both of ’em—three and a half million dollars?” Trump asked, adding helpfully, “That’s a lot of money.” The claim of the wire transfer has never been substantiated, with President Biden saying in a 2020 debate that it was “simply not true.” Speaking to Solomon, Trump continued, “I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”