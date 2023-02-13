Trump Declares Rihanna ‘The Single Worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl History’
‘EPIC FAIL’
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Donald Trump was not a fan of a certain halftime show at Sunday night’s Super Bowl. After Rihanna’s incandescent performance, the former president took to Truth Social to rail about the “EPIC FAIL” of a set. “Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” he seethed. “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’” His latter comment was in seeming reference to an earlier message he’d posted to Truth Social on Thursday, blasting the 34-year-old singer as talentless ahead of the game. “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” he wrote in response. “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” The president’s mini-rant was triggered by a Truth Social post by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) resurrecting a 2020 incident in which Rihanna posed in front of an art installation with the words “Fuck Trump” spray-painted across it.