Trump Hired ANOTHER Firm That Failed to Prove Election Fraud: Report
THIRD TIME’S A CHARM?
If at first you don’t succeed in proving your pet conspiracy theory of widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election—try, try again. After researchers with one firm bankrolled by former President Donald Trump’s campaign found no evidence to back up the fraud claims, the campaign quietly commissioned a second opinion, according to The Washington Post. The founder of that second firm, Simpatico Software Systems’ Ken Block, told the Post in an interview, “No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at.” In more precise terms, he added: “Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false.” Block’s firm was paid more than $750,000 in six parcels labeled “Recount,” with the first payment being handed over three days after the election. Block told the newspaper that he’d recently received a subpoena from Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating the possible mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but declined to go into detail on the proceedings.