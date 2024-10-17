Donald Trump Cancels Second Mainstream Interview in Days

Donald Trump pulled out of another mainstream interview Thursday–this time nixing a sit-down with NBC News.

The interview, CNN reported, would be in Philadelphia with NBC News' senior business correspondent, Christine Romans. CNN’s Brian Stelter said one source suggested that it had only been “postponed.”

It was the second time in a week that he had canceled a scheduled appearance outside the conservative news sphere, CNN’s Reliable Sources reported Thursday. He had canceled an in-studio appearance on the CNBC flagship show, Squawk Box, which was due on Friday.

His team claimed to Politico that he was unable to do the CNBC interview on Friday because he would be in Michigan. But in fact he will be just a few blocks away from the CNBC studio on Friday morning: appearing live on Fox & Friends.

The MAGA-friendly network teased Trump’s upcoming appearance on its chyron Thursday morning.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Trump campaign for comment about all the cancellations.

The media shyness follows a rash of odd behavior exhibited by Trump at his rallies, beyond just his meandering and sometimes nonsensical soliloquies.

He danced on stage and played music—ranging from “Ava Maria” to the Village People’s “YMCA”—on stage at a rally in Pennsylvania last week. The incident was widely viewed as bizarre at best, with the Twittersphere lighting up with questions about the 78-year-old former president’s mental acuity.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted: “I hope he’s OK.”