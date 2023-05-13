Trump Cancels Iowa Rally Over ‘Very Bad Weather’
TORNADO-GATE
Donald Trump canceled his outdoor rally in Des Moines on Saturday—the same day likely primary challenger Ron DeSantis is holding events in Sioux Center and Cedar Rapids. “Tornado Watch in Iowa,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday. “For safety of our great Patriots, we have been asked to delay or cancel today’s sold out Rally. I am near the Palm Beach Airport, ready to go, but we are on hold because of the very bad weather in Iowa. Please Seek Shelter or Safe Haven!” In a separate post, he said he had been “forced” to nix the event. Many on social media weren’t buying Trump’s weather claims, however, suggesting it was just an excuse to avoid being shown up by DeSantis. “Trump’s canceling because his attendance would have been so low compared to DeSantis it would have humiliated him,” tweeted Pedro Gonzalez, politics editor of the conservative Chronicles Magazine. Trump must have heard the critics, subsequently posting to Truth Social a weather radar and a video of a tornado spotted in Pleasantville. Saturday’s weather debacle caused a slew of social media feuds between Trump and DeSantis supporters, who are hilariously debating whether the tornado is truly the threat that Trump suggested it was.