Trump Cancels Jan. 6 Press Conference, Rages at ‘Unselect’ House Committee
EX-POTUS POUTS
Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference at Mar-a-Lago scheduled for Jan. 6, the one-year anniversary of his supporters’ insurrection. Trump now says he will discuss the Capitol riot during a rally in Arizona on Jan. 15 instead. The press conference, he said in a statement, was canceled over the work of the House Select Committee investigating the violent mob’s attack. “In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona—It will be a big crowd!” he said. “What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol. Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence, or report the truth!”