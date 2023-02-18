Trump Can't Let Go Of 'Meatball' DeSantis Insult in Late-Night Meltdown
VERY ADULT BEHAVIOR
Donald Trump continues to lob childhood insults at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, declaring in a late-night post on Saturday that he intends to refer to his possible 2024 rival as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” despite “fake news” suggesting that he wants to brand the governor “Meatball” Ron. In the same message, which he posted to Truth Social, Trump also bashed other right-wing figures, taking aim at “FoxNews killing lightweight Paul Ryan” and “Low Energy Jeb Bush.” Trump has recently sought to attack DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in particular Florida’s decision to lock down at the apex of the outbreak and the state’s push for more “testing, testing, testing.” DeSantis has since sought to ban some COVID safety measures, like prohibiting mask requirements in businesses and schools.