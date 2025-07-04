Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Donald Trump Can’t Stop Talking About His Enormous Flags

SIZE MATTERS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 07.03.25 11:53PM EDT 
Published 07.03.25 11:51PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he attends an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the day he attends an event hosted by America250 in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 3, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has made sure everyone knows just how much he really, really loves his two new flagpoles. Last month, the president had two new 88-foot flagpoles installed on the North and South lawns of the White House. Trump said he had personally paid for the new additions, at a cost of around $100,000. Speaking at the Salute to America event in Iowa on Thursday, the president talked up America 250 as “an enormous, year-long” celebration. “It’s really also a celebration of our flag, our great American flag, and our glorious American freedom,” Trump said. He then couldn’t help but bring up his recent decorative flourish. “Did anybody see the beautiful flag I put up in front of the White House?,” he asked. “Everyone’s liking it. Everyone’s liking it. I actually put two up. I put one in the front and one in the back. I didn’t want to go too crazy. I thought that would be enough.” The president also made sure to talk up the dimensions of the new flags. “You know, they’re big. They’re about as big as you can get. We’re proud of it.” After the flagpoles arrived, Trump said on Truth Social they were “something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
The Golden State Is Battling Its Biggest Wildfire of the Year
INFERNO
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.03.25 7:18PM EDT 
Banning, CA - June 30: Firefighters stand along Highway 243, also known as the Esperanza Firefighters Memorial Highway, as a helicopter flies in to make a water drop near Banning during the Wolf Fire on Monday, June 30, 2025. As of 2 p.m. the fire had burned 1,400 acres and was 30 percent contained following a heavy aerial attack. (Photo by Will Lester/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)
CBS News reported that the Madre fire broke out Wednesday in the Golden State and rapidly scorched over 35,000 acres due to dry weather and high winds. MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Da/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

California is battling its biggest wildfire blaze this year on the heels of the devastating Palisades and Eaton Fires that killed 30 people earlier this year. CBS News reported that the Madre fire broke out Wednesday in the Golden State and rapidly scorched more than 35,000 acres due to dry weather and high winds, making it the state’s largest wildfire this year, according to state fire officials. “With the current weather, terrain, and fuel conditions, this fire has seen exponential growth in less than 24 hours,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement posted to Facebook. They added, “Smoke impacts will be far-reaching.” In order to help the Forest Service with battling the blaze, Cal Fire has deployed air crews and additional ground resources to prevent the fire from spreading off federal land to “state areas,” said Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. His office added that the state is “operating in Unified Command with our federal and local partners to protect lives, property, and communities.” The fire reportedly originated in the Los Padres National Forest, which covers nearly two acres of federally managed land in Central California, prompting evacuation orders and highway closures in the nearby San Luis Obispo County, which is located approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

From Basketball to Golf, Reebok Collabs Are Making a Statement This Summer
KICK STARTERS
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 07.03.25 11:36AM EDT 
Published 07.02.25 2:07PM EDT 
Reebok Men's Club C Golf Shoes next to a group of yellow golf balls.
Reebok

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sportswear and culture have always been intertwined, and as any sneakerhead or fashionista can attest, Reebok has a long legacy of celebrating that connection. From superstar athletes to musical heavyweights, the brand has consistently aligned with figures who move the needle—and keep people talking. Now, Reebok is building buzz again with its newest slate of collaborations, designed to turn heads, start conversations, and keep you looking fresh all summer long. Check out our three favorites below.

Angel Reese

From Shaquille O’Neal to Allen Iverson, Reebok has always had a basketball-shaped imprint on its DNA—and there’s no one better than Angel Reese to continue the legacy and lead the brand into the future of hoops. The college-champ-turned-WNBA-star’s collection perfectly embodies her unapologetic blend of grit and glam. Whether you’re looking for court-ready kicks to up your game, casual sneakers to complement any fit, or a complete off-the-court fashion upgrade, this collaboration brings the style, edge, and attitude that you need.

Reebok x Angel Reese Premier Road Plus VI Shoes
Shop At Reebok

Bryson DeChambeau

Basketball isn’t the only sport that Reebok is bringing back into focus. The brand has also turned its attention to golf, teaming up with U.S. Open champion and global golf star Bryson DeChambeau to relaunch its Reebok Golf category. The new collection blends athletic performance with laid-back summer style, featuring golf shoes, polos, and other gear crafted to optimize your game without sacrificing your look. With Reebok serving as the official sponsor for DeChambeau and his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, these essentials will have you looking and feeling like a pro—even if your swing still needs work!

Men’s Club C Golf Shoes
Shop At Reebok

Anuel AA

Reebok’s culture-spanning collaborations also include partnerships with musical artists like Anuel AA for bold collections that exude personality. This motocross-inspired collection fuses streetwear style with a bit of music flair.

Anuel AA 1/4 Zip Top
Shop At Reebok

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Virginia Madsen Mourns: ‘I Miss My Big Brother’ Michael
‘FEROCIOUS HEART’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.03.25 4:33PM EDT 
Virginia Madsen (L) and Michael Madsen (R)
Virginia and Michael Madsen at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Virginia Madsen is mourning her famous older brother. Michael Madsen, best known for starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu on Thursday morning and pronounced dead by paramedics. He was 67. In a statement shortly after his death, Virginia, 63, told Variety, “I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother.” Born to author and filmmaker Elaine Madsen, 93, the famous siblings appeared together on-screen in the 2007 mockumentary Being Michael Madsen, playing fictionalized versions of themselves. “We’re not mourning a public figure,” the Sideways star told Variety. “We’re not mourning a myth—but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes— gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable—half legend, half lullaby.” The Oscar nominee added that her family will eventually share “how we plan to celebrate [Michael’s] life.” In addition to his sister, Madsen is survived by his mother; wife DeAnna; sons Christian, Max, Kalvin, and Luke; and daughter Jessica. His youngest son, Hudson, died in 2022.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Jeopardy!’ Champions Rage at Contestant Falsely Credited With Breaking Record
‘ERASED IN REAL TIME’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.03.25 3:13PM EDT 
Jason Singer
'Jeopardy!' champion Jason Singer in a game on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Jeopardy!

Former Jeopardy! champions aren’t happy after contestant Jason Singer was credited with breaking a very specific record. After Singer won on Tuesday—four years after his wife, Susan McMillan—several outlets, including E! News, were quick to dub them the first married couple to both become Jeopardy! champions. One problem: the record was actually broken long ago. Five-time champion Kristin Sausville—who won in 2015, years after her husband, Justin Sausville—called out the false headlines in a Wednesday Facebook post, claiming the real record breakers were Dan Pawson and Andrea Saenz, who won in 2007 and 2010, respectively. “There is something really surreal and honestly kind of sinister in watching part of yourself be erased in real time,” Sausville wrote of the “Orwellian” headlines. “I am really bothered by seeing how quickly misinformation can be spread and accepted as truth.” The culprit behind this misinformation may be Singer himself. The champion told the Sandusky Register last week that he and McMillan were “hoping to become the first-ever couple to have been married first and then gone on to both be Jeopardy! champions.” However, the mistake wasn’t malicious: Jeopardy! simply doesn’t track which contestants are married. In a statement to People on Thursday, Singer said he felt “terribly” about claiming the false glory.

There is something really surreal and honestly kind of sinister in watching part of yourself be erased in real...

Posted by Kristin Hamlin Sausville on Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About
CHEERS
Davon Singh
Published 06.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
A bar top with three cans of Cycling Frog seltzer and a mug with a orange-colored drink.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.

Cycling Frog THC Drinks
See At Cycling Frog

Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Popular ‘The Office’ Star Announces Retirement From Comedy
PACKING UP
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.03.25 1:59PM EDT 
THE OFFICE -- "Stairmageddon" Episode 919 -- Pictured: Craig Robinson as Darryl Philbin-- (Photo by: Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Craig Robinson as character Darryl Philbin in NBC’s “The Office.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

A comedy fan-favorite, known for his breakout role in hit series The Office, among other works, has announced that he is bowing out of the genre to focus on “something bigger.” In an Instagram video message, Craig Robinson, 53, shared that he had a “life update.” He told his followers, “I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.” Reflecting on his comedic roles in such films as Hot Tub Time Machine, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, This Is the End, and his most recent role as a host of The Masked Dancer, Robinson said, “It’s been an amazing run, and y’all been amazing and wonderful.” Yet he is on to a new venture. “So, you know, thank you so much. I love you, and stay tuned,” he said. Although he told his followers that he can’t quite reveal what that venture is yet, he added in a follow up video, ”Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things.” A fan commented, “Thanks for some of the best laughs I’ve ever had. Your charisma is always unmatched,” praised another.”

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Beatle Asked to Change His Portrayal in Biopic
STARR BEHAVIOR
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.03.25 4:27PM EDT 
Published 07.03.25 1:09PM EDT 
Sir Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney.
Sir Ringo Starr and Sir Paul McCartney. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ste

Ringo Starr, 84, said he changed his portrayal in the script for director Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic. Starr said he met with the director and spent two days making line edits to more accurately portray himself, his family, and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett. Starr says that while he thought Mendes to be a “good writer” with a “great reputation,” it “had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” Starr told The New York Times. There were reportedly moments Starr would point out in the script and say, “We would never do that,” he told the Times. Mendes cooperated with Starr’s requests and the drummer says that he’s now satisfied with his depiction, though he says he has questions about how the director will be able to simultaneously direct multiple movies for the ambitious four-film project, slated to be released by April 2028. “I’ll send him peace and love,” Starr said. In Nov. 2024, the former Beatle accidentally revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he would be played in the biopic by Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, an announcement that was made officially in April. Keogan will be joined by Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Beloved ‘Star Wars’ Actor Dies From COVID and Pneumonia
THE EMPIRE SALUTES YOU
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.03.25 11:39AM EDT 
Published 07.03.25 10:44AM EDT 
Kenneth Colley.
Derek Storm/FilmMagic

A member of the Star Wars canon died on Monday after a career long-admired by fans of the famous franchise. Kenneth Colley, an English actor who played Admiral Piett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, passed away after contracting COVID and subsequently pneumonia. A statement issued by Julian Owen, his agent of 10 years, stated that Colley “passed away peacefully with friends at his bedside.” Colley rose to fame for his portrayal of Piett, an imperial commander who was Darth Vader’s right-hand man. In the films, Piett is the first character to see Vader without his ominous helmet on, and carries out the villain’s orders throughout the second and third movies of the original trilogy. When Colley was auditioning for the role of Piett in Empire Strikes Back, director Irvin Kershner told him that he was looking for someone “that would frighten Adolf Hitler.” After the audition was over, Kershner told Colley, “Yes, I think you’re it.” Outside of Star Wars, Colley continued to star on the silver screen and in theatrical productions, appearing in Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Firefox, and (of course) Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Beloved Gay Teacher Fired Over Husband’s Obituary
'STABBED IN THE BACK'
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.03.25 11:18AM EDT 
Mark Richards.
WDSU

A music teacher at a Catholic school in Louisiana claims he was fired for being gay after school officials came across a 2023 obituary for his late husband. Mark Richards, who had taught at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Metairie, Louisiana, was allegedly terminated for violating his contract’s morality clause, which prohibits engaging in “homosexual activity.” However, Richards claims that administrators knew he was gay; a previous school administrator had told him his job would be safe if he kept his sexuality private, People reports. But when a parent looked into Richard’s past and saw he had been married to a man, the parent alerted the archdiocese. Richards told WDSU that he felt he was “stabbed in the back,” reflecting, “It’s just a sad reality that this is the world we live in today. It’s heartbreaking. I enjoyed teaching at this school. I loved those kids.” More than 1,500 parents have signed a petition to change the morality clause and allow Richards to return, according to the New York Post.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Upway Makes Choosing the Right e-Bike Price, Ride, and Model Easier Than Ever
WATT’S STOPPING YOU
Scouted Staff
Published 07.03.25 5:17PM EDT 
Upway e-Bike
Upway

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

They are everywhere now—heading to the grocery store, to school drop-off, and even to that park that doesn’t allow motorized vehicles. The e-Bike has become endemic when you’re traveling around town. But, trying to buy one isn’t always easy... or affordable. There are many options with tons of things to consider spread out across a wide digital landscape.

Comparing and contrasting those specs on individual websites is as exhausting as pedaling uphill. That’s what sets Upway’s e-Bike shop apart. Its mission is to make shopping for your bike as easy as riding it, with new and used models from every major brand. And right now, you can score $100 off your first purchase and a one-year warranty with the code UPWAYFAN at checkout.

Find the Perfect e-Bike
Shop At Upway

Free Shipping

Upway doesn’t just let you compare bikes in one place; it provides a short quiz that guides you toward models that fit your needs. It asks for your height, intended use, expected range, and cargo needs. Our favorite aspect is the “help me decide” option that broadens the search. It’s a fast way to narrow down options and is conveniently placed at the top of the homepage.

Upway also has showrooms where you can see the products in person, offers services to get your e-bike certified as new or “like-new,” and has offers to buy back e-bikes for cash. So if you’re in the market to pedal less but travel more, don’t miss out on this current promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Woman Manages to Crash Bezos’ High Security Wedding
DRESSNAPPED
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.03.25 2:24PM EDT 
Published 07.03.25 10:47AM EDT 
One of Lauren Sánchez's wedding outfits was stolen days after her three-day wedding extravaganza.
One of Lauren Sánchez's wedding outfits was stolen days after her three-day wedding extravaganza. Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

A woman who snuck into Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sánchez’s “wedding of the century” is suspected to have stolen one of Sánchez’s wedding outfits. According to the Italian newspaper Corriere del Veneto, an elegantly dressed woman managed to bypass all the security personnel stationed around Venice and crashed the couple’s $50 million wedding. Despite the heightened security for the wedding, the unknown partygoer snuck onto the Venetian island San Giorgio Maggiore, where the nuptials took place, Friday. This means that she somehow boarded a water taxi to the venue, entered through a hidden entrance on the island, and went through metal detectors and several security checkpoints, all without an invitation. The partygoer was later discovered and “kindly escorted out.” She was also stopped and checked to see if she was carrying one of Sánchez’s 27 wedding outfits that had gone missing earlier, but nothing was found on her and she was free to go. None of her personal details were recorded and there is no written report of the incident. It is also unclear which designer brand Sánchez’s missing dress was from. Sánchez faced other fashion setbacks during her wedding, her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown reportedly catching on fire, but not the one she exchanged her vows in.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Dick Van Dyke Saved From Drowning by Pod of Porpoises
MARY PORPOISE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.03.25 1:12PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Dick Van Dyke, winner, poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Dick Van Dyke, winner, poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke thought he was a goner after getting washed out to sea during a surfing accident—until his life was saved by a pod of porpoises. Recalling the incident on The Late Late Show back in 2010, Van Dyke revealed how he once fell asleep on his surfboard and “woke up out of sight of land.” The acting icon told host Craig Ferguson: “I looked around and I started paddling with the swells, and I started seeing fins swimming around me, and I thought ‘I’m dead!’” But he was soon shocked to discover that rather than being mobbed by sharks, he was instead being rescued by porpoises, who escorted the star back to land. “They pushed me all the way to shore,” he said. “I’m not kidding, all the way to shore.” The 99-year-old, who has told the story a few times over the years, has since revealed he gave up surfing years ago. Last week saw Van Dyke forced to cancel one of his regular Vandy Camp appearances due to illness. “When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he’s sick that he can’t be here,” his wife Arlene Silver told attendees.

Read it at PEOPLE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now