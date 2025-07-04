Donald Trump Can’t Stop Talking About His Enormous Flags
President Donald Trump has made sure everyone knows just how much he really, really loves his two new flagpoles. Last month, the president had two new 88-foot flagpoles installed on the North and South lawns of the White House. Trump said he had personally paid for the new additions, at a cost of around $100,000. Speaking at the Salute to America event in Iowa on Thursday, the president talked up America 250 as “an enormous, year-long” celebration. “It’s really also a celebration of our flag, our great American flag, and our glorious American freedom,” Trump said. He then couldn’t help but bring up his recent decorative flourish. “Did anybody see the beautiful flag I put up in front of the White House?,” he asked. “Everyone’s liking it. Everyone’s liking it. I actually put two up. I put one in the front and one in the back. I didn’t want to go too crazy. I thought that would be enough.” The president also made sure to talk up the dimensions of the new flags. “You know, they’re big. They’re about as big as you can get. We’re proud of it.” After the flagpoles arrived, Trump said on Truth Social they were “something which was always missing from this magnificent place.”