Trump Casually Suggests Returning to Afghanistan at Michigan Rally

At a Save America Rally in Michigan on Saturday, former President Trump mused about returning American muscle to Afghanistan. He referenced the military gear America left behind when forces withdrew in August and said, “maybe we ought to go in and take it back.” Attendees cheered loudly as Trump referenced leaving the “finest military equipment in the world” as the “dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.” Trump issued an order to withdraw troops from Afghanistan just days after losing the Nov. 8, 2020 presidential election, having negotiated an agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 to pull out.