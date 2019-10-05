CHEAT SHEET
‘POMPOUS ASS’
Donald Trump Chides Mitt Romney for Criticizing Him Over China
Not unusually, President Donald Trump began his weekend insulting political foes on Twitter. Saturday, it was Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) at the receiving end of a barrage of insults. The president was angry over comments the fellow Republican made about the president’s request that China also investigate Joe Biden and his son. “By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” Romney tweeted Friday, sparking the president’s ire. “Mitt Romney never knew how to win,” Trump fired back. “He is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!”