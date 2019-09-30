CHEAT SHEET
RED ZONE
Trump Quotes Pastor Who Predicts ‘Civil War Like Fracture’ Over Impeachment
President Donald Trump drew condemnation—even from Republicans—late Sunday after he reposted a quote from Fox News contributor and Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, who predicted a “Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal” over the impeachment inquiry opened by House Dems last week. The president, who fired off 46 tweets and retweets on Sunday, quoted Jeffress’ Fox News appearance in which the pastor said he had, “never seen the Evangelical Christians more angry over any issue than this attempt to illegitimately remove this President from office.” Jeffress told the Trump-friendly network that Democrats “know the only impeachable offense that President Trump has committed was beating Hillary Clinton in 2016. That’s the unpardonable sin for which the Democrats will never forgive him.”
The president’s incendiary tweet brought on fast denunciation, even from within his own party. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, tweeted that he has “visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant.”