Donald Trump Claims Biden’s Democracy Speech Somehow Threatened America With ‘Military Force’
OK, BUDDY
After Joe Biden made an impassioned speech Thursday night accusing Donald Trump and his acolytes of being a threat to American democracy, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to fire off a characteristically measured retaliation. “If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” the former president wildly claimed. “He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!” Trump also posted a picture of Biden making his speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, alongside a picture of himself kissing an American flag. “Someone should explain to Joe Biden,” Trump added, “Slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”