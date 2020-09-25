Trump Claims Black Lives Matter Is ‘Destroying Many Black Lives’ While Courting Black Vote

Read it at Yahoo
President Donald Trump on Friday accused the Black Lives Matter movement of “destroying many Black lives.” The president made the comment while speaking at an event titled “Black Economic Empowerment,” where he unveiled what he called his “platinum plan” for Black voters. Talking about the recent high-profile deaths of several Black Americans at the hands of police, Trump said, “Many of those who are spreading violence in our cities are supporters of an organization called Black Lives Matter or BLM. It’s really hurting the Black community. This is an unusual name for an organization whose ideology and tactics are right now destroying many Black lives.” Attendees booed.