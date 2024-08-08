Trump Gets Bigly Mad at Being Asked about Harris’ Crowd Size

Donald Trump proved Thursday that his size obsession has grown, as Kamala Harris’ massive crowds seem to be getting under his skin.

“Oh, give me a break,” Trump said when a reporter at a Mar-a-Lago press conference asked about the number of supporters Harris has recently drawn. “Listen, I had 107,000 people in New Jersey, you didn’t report it. I’m so glad you asked. What did she have yesterday, 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you’d say my campaign was finished.”

He rattled off a litany of numbers in an effort to prove his rallies are bigger and better: 25,000 in Michigan; 20,000 to 25,000 in Harrisburg; 88,000 in South Carolina; 68,000 in Alabama. The numbers he reported were much larger than the 12,000 people who the Harris campaign said showed up for her Wisconsin rally on Wednesday.

“I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size, and they never say the crowd is big,” Trump said. “That’s why I always say, ‘Turn around the cameras.’”

Trump repeatedly referred to Harris as "incompetent" and predicted her star power will fade once the "honeymoon" phase of her candidacy ends.

He talked about his rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, right before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“The biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken before was that day,” he said. “And I’ll tell you, it’s very hard to find a picture of that crowd. You see the picture of a small number of people, relatively, going to the Capitol, but you never see the picture of the crowd. The biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken—I’ve spoken to the biggest crowds, nobody’s spoken to crowds bigger than me.”

As he has in the past, Trump compared his crowd sizes to Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington.

“If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people, if not, we had more,” he continued. “And they said he had a million people, but I had 25,000 people.”

Trump has previously drawn the comparison between his remarks and the historic “I Have a Dream” speech, saying in 2022 that his 2020 Independence Day remarks drew a similarly-sized crowd to those delivered by the Civil Rights leader.

Trump’s claims about his crowd sizes widely been proven false, according to photographic evidence showing side-by-side comparisons.

“I’m ok with it, ‘cause I liked Dr. Martin Luther King,” Trump said Thursday.