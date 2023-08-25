The Internet Does Not Believe Trump Weighs Just 215 Pounds
SURE, DON
Donald Trump is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, if you can believe it—and, judging by the state of the internet on Thursday night, just about no one can. The former president’s booking record at the Fulton County Jail was updated to reflect the eye-popping statistics on Thursday night, revealing that Trump is, contrary to popular belief and all available evidence, actually quite svelte. Social media users were quick to clown on the numbers, with one tweeting dryly, “That man ain’t been 215lbs since he was 8 years old.” Another pointed out that, somehow, Trump had lost 25 pounds and grown an inch since he was arraigned in his separate Manhattan criminal court case in April. Others flocked to list all those who boast the same supposed height and weight—including Muhammad Ali in his prime, Chris Hemsworth at his Thor bulkiest, and a veritable laundry list (no, really; DraftKings put one together) of pro basketball, baseball, and football players. Cable news stars also got in on the fun, with MSNBC host Joy Reid joking, “He’s downing Ozempic.” A senior Trump adviser told ABC News that the former president’s height and weight had been pre-reported to speed up the process. Indeed, Trump was in and out of the Fulton County Jail within the space of half an hour on Thursday.