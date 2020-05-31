Donald Trump Claims He Will Designate Antifa as a ‘Terrorist Organization’
President Trump chose to use Twitter not to condemn nationwide unrest that rocked dozens of cities over the death of an unarmed black man by white police, but to announce that the U.S. “will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.” He also applauded the National Guard in Minnesota who he said “shut down” the “ANTIFA led anarchists, among others.” His comments mirror those of Attorney General William Barr on Saturday who promised swift action against “far left extremist groups and anarchic groups using Antifa-like tactics.” The president went on to seemingly then blame the media for the protests rather than taking responsibility for his own racist comments and threats to shoot looters. “The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy,” he wrote. “As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!”