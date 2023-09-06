Trump Says He Wants to Take the Stand At His Own Criminal Trial
SO HELP YOU GOD
Despite facing four simultaneous criminal probes, Donald Trump is as bullish as ever. On Wednesday, the former president told conservative radio personality Hugh Hewitt that he would “look forward to testifying at trial.” In a July Truth Social post, Trump suggested that he would speak in the federal case revolving around his attempts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election—though his legal team may recommend against the decision given Trump’s penchant for hyperbole and outright falsehoods, especially as they relate to his 2020 election loss. In the same conversation with Hewitt, Trump dismissed a discussion on how he plans to defend himself from accusations that he instructed his employees to move boxes of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. “I’m not answering that question for you, but I’m totally covered under the law,” he said.