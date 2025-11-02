Trump, 79, Claims It’s ‘Illegal’ for Late-Night Host to Mock Him

President Donald Trump has lashed out at yet another late-night TV show host for failing to fall at his feet in groveling praise.

“Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television,“ Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. ”In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise."

Donald Trump talking about Seth Meyers on Truth Social Truth Social

In his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers show, Meyers ran a segment called “Seth Translates Trump to English,” in which he riffed on a speech Trump gave to U.S. Navy troops stationed off the coast of Japan this week.

“If anyone dares to say anything less than glowing, Trump loses his s--t,” Meyers said, explaining the president’s fury with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s negative review of his East Asia trip.

“Trump thinks that if you say something mean about him, that’s treason,” Meyers added.

Almost proving his point, Trump raged against Meyers, suggesting that being “anti-Trump” might actually be against the law.

“Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”

It’s not the first time the 51-year-old comedian has come under fire from the president. In January, Trump blasted Meyers with another late-night Truth Social rant, deriding him as “Marble Mouth Meyers” and “merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast.”

In August, Trump again went for Meyers, complaining on Truth Social that there was “a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC” had extended Meyers’ contract. (Meyers’ contract was extended in May 2024 through 2028). “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child,” Trump continued, before vowing to get to the bottom of why the network would “extend this dope’s contract.”

Seth Meyers discusses the cancellation of his fellow late-night host's show, Jimmy Kimmel. NBC

Meyers said it was “kind of nice” to be on the president’s radar, following Trump’s assaults on fellow late-night hosts including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

In July, Trump celebrated the cancellation of the number one-rated late night show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which was announced swiftly after its host described a legal settlement between Paramount and Trump as a “bribe.”

Trump also celebrated the suspension of Kimmel following comments he made about the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was reinstated by ABC following public outcry.

In Thursday’s segment, Meyers discussed Trump’s rambling speech in which he weaved between the effects of water on magnets and his preference for steam-powered catapults.

“On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic,” Trump wrote, describing Meyers’ description of his own speech.