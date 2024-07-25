Donald Trump baselessly claimed Kamala Harris is “totally against the Jewish people”—apparently either forgetting or ignoring the fact her husband is Jewish.

Speaking at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday night, the Republican nominee slammed his likely presidential election rival for skipping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress earlier in the day. But Trump seemed completely oblivious to the existence of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president in American history, when making his unfounded claim about Harris being against the Jewish people.

“Now what she’s doing is she’s running away from Israel,” Trump said at his rally. “She refuses to go to—Bibi Netanyahu is in Washington. She refuses to be there.” Harris’ office said she was unable to attend the joint session on Capitol Hill because of a previously scheduled trip to Indianapolis but planned to meet with Netanayhu on Thursday, according to The Hill.

“Even if you’re against Israel or you’re against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept,” Trump continued. “But she’s totally against the Jewish people.”

The former president then reiterated his criticism of Jews who vote for Harris’ party. “It amazes me how Jewish people will vote for the Democrats when they’re being treated so disrespectfully and badly,” he said. “It amazes me. It’s shocking. I don’t, I don’t get it. I don’t get it.”