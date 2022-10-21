Trump Claims Pardons, Immigration Records Seized at Mar-a-Lago Are His Personal Property
MINE!
Former President Donald Trump insisted in a letter Thursday that nine documents seized by federal agents from his Florida estate are his personal property, a characterization that was swiftly disputed by the Justice Department, according to new court filings in the case. In staking his claim, Trump addressed the special master overseeing the review of the cache of records removed from Mar-a-Lago in August, Judge Raymond Dearie. He broadly identified the documents that purportedly belong to him as six packages regarding clemency requests to his administration and two documents on his immigration initiatives. Also included was a printed email to Trump from an individual at a military academy, writing about “about the academy’s sports program and its relationship to martial spirit,” according to Bloomberg News. The Justice Department, in its response, batted away his argument, citing the Presidential Records Acts. It also criticized Trump for portraying some of the records simultaneously as personal property and under executive privilege, declaring that it did not “logically” make sense to do so.