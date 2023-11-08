Donald Trump Comments on Ivanka’s Impending Appearance at NY Fraud Trial
‘SAD!’
Ivanka Trump’s upcoming court appearance on Wednesday is proving difficult for father Donald. The eldest daughter of Trump has been called as a witness by the State of New York in the former president’s civil fraud trial and efforts to fight New York Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoena have all been denied. Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday night, Trump lamented the fact that, “Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse.” Ivanka has been a key player in both Trump business and politics and unlike her father and brothers, is no longer a defendant in the case. Unsurprisingly, Trump took aim at both James (“Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General”) and Judge Arthur Engoron in his post. Trump described Engoron as a “Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge,” and claimed it was both James and Engoron who were the frauds. “Now they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case,” Trump continued. “Sad!”