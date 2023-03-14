CHEAT SHEET
    Donald Trump Issues Ultimate Insult Towards Ron DeSantis in Iowa Speech

    DEATH BLOW

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally with supporters, in Davenport, Iowa.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump ruthlessly attacked his potential 2024 opponent and current rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a Monday night speech in Iowa—deploying the ultimate insult toward the man many see as heir to Trump’s MAGA movement: comparing him to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). He made the comments in Davenport, part of a campaign tour to lay the groundwork for his bid to retake the White House. During the scorched-earth speech—which featured DeSantis’ poor record and backstabbing nature as recurring themes—he also compared the Florida governor to former House Speaker Paul Ryan. “You have to remember, Ron was a disciple of Paul Ryan, who is a RINO loser currently destroying Fox, and would constantly vote against entitlements,” Trump said. “And to be honest with you, Ron reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney,” he added. “So, I don’t think you’re gonna be doing so well here.”