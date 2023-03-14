Donald Trump Issues Ultimate Insult Towards Ron DeSantis in Iowa Speech
DEATH BLOW
Former President Donald Trump ruthlessly attacked his potential 2024 opponent and current rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a Monday night speech in Iowa—deploying the ultimate insult toward the man many see as heir to Trump’s MAGA movement: comparing him to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). He made the comments in Davenport, part of a campaign tour to lay the groundwork for his bid to retake the White House. During the scorched-earth speech—which featured DeSantis’ poor record and backstabbing nature as recurring themes—he also compared the Florida governor to former House Speaker Paul Ryan. “You have to remember, Ron was a disciple of Paul Ryan, who is a RINO loser currently destroying Fox, and would constantly vote against entitlements,” Trump said. “And to be honest with you, Ron reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney,” he added. “So, I don’t think you’re gonna be doing so well here.”