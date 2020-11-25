CHEAT SHEET
Trump Confides He Plans to Pardon Flynn: Report
President Donald Trump has told people close to him that he plans to pardon former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Axios reports. Attorney General William Barr and the Justice Department controversially decided to drop all charges against Flynn in May despite the retired Army lieutenant general’s confession. The decision is still under review by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.