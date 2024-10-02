Trump Confirms in Screaming All-Caps He’d Veto Federal Abortion Ban
I SWEAR
Donald Trump confirmed for the first time on Tuesday night that he would veto a federal abortion ban should it come across his desk if re-elected to the White House. The former president took a break from live-posting through the vice presidential debate to weigh in on the issue of a nationwide ban—using all-caps in typical fashion. “Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of their voters,” he wrote in part. The vow comes after Trump previously declined to say whether he’d veto a national ban, including during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. Prompted to respond to an earlier comment by running mate JD Vance that the former president would veto a ban, Trump said, “I didn’t discuss it with JD, in all fairness. And I don’t mind if he has a certain view, but I don’t think he was speaking for me,” according to the Associated Press. Vance later walked back his remark, saying he had “learned my lesson on speaking for the president before he and I have actually talked about an issue.”