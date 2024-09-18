Trump Confuses Alaskan Wildlife Refuge for Afghanistan Air Base
‘HE IS CLUELESS’
Donald Trump tried to brag about how he approved oil drilling at an Alaskan wildlife refuge—only to name a former U.S. airbase in Afghanistan instead, Mediaite reported. As he rambled in a town hall in Flint, Michigan, Trump claimed the U.S. would have had “so much money coming out of the energy” because of “Bagram in Alaska.” “I got it approved,” he continued. “Ronald Reagan couldn’t do it, nobody could do it. I got it done. In their first week, [the Biden administration] terminated it.” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sat alongside him, nodding in agreement. Trump failed to correct his error as he later briefly mentioned ANWR, which stands for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and is the correct name for the site. Trump may have only been half wrong, as the U.S. military did close Bagram under President Joe Biden’s administration when it left Afghanistan—though the Democratic politician and former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath pointed out Trump himself released Taliban and ISIS prisoners from Bagram while in office. “He is CLUELESS folks,” she tweeted.