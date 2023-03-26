CHEAT SHEET
Trump Now Claims D.A. Has ‘Dropped’ Looming Indictment
On a return flight to his Mar-a-Lago estate from a Waco, Texas campaign rally on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump told reporters aboard “Trump Force One” that he was convinced Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s looming indictment had been “dropped.” “I think they've already dropped the case,” Trump said. “It's a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.” Axios reporter Sophia Cai—who broke the news—added that Trump called on his former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen to be indicted himself “for all the lies he told.” Thus far, there have been zero news reports to substantiate Trump's claim.