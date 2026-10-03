Trump Cranks Up His Propaganda Ad Blitz

Donald Trump’s White House has made 13 taxpayer-funded ads glorifying the president, including one that solemnly declares: “God made Trump.”

CNN has obtained 12 of the spots, revealing a government-funded ad blitz featuring Trump touting his record, posing with fighter jets and Marine One, promoting his military actions in Iran and efforts to arrest Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, and even celebrating the UFC spectacle he hosted on the White House lawn.

Donald Trump is using the days ahead of the upcoming midterms to tout his own record—with taxpayer money. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

The administration calls the spots “public service announcements,” but they all feature Trump and tout his record as Republicans campaign for the November midterms. The White House has transferred $20 million from Homeland Security to fund the advertising, with at least $2.5 million already spent on airtime.

The ads have drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with lawmakers questioning whether taxpayer money can legally be used to promote the president and his political message.

The 15-second-to-three-minute spots range from chest-thumping paeans to Trump’s strength and “resilience” to videos touting his tariffs. Their titles include “Resilience,” “King of the Jungle,” and “Military Hype.” Two have already aired, and all end with the message: “Paid for by the U.S. Government.”

CNN obtained the spots from a Dropbox belonging to LMD, the agency awarded the government contract to buy advertising space. A 13th ad, “Final Battle,” which CNN did not obtain, has also aired.

Donald Trump puts up his dukes in a midterm election rally for Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei in Durant, Oklahoma. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The “God Made Trump” ad was broadcast at Republicans’ midterm convention in Dallas last month.

“I need somebody with arms strong enough to rustle the deep state,” says the commanding voiceover in the ad. “So God made Trump.”

Former Trump White House communications director Mike Dubke suggested in an interview that Trump’s team may have allowed CNN access to the ads, believing the network would air at least part of one to illustrate its scoop—getting the president’s message on television for free.

Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy sharply criticized the ads. “I don’t think any public official, including President Trump or Kristi Noem or John Kennedy, should spend public money on private ads for themselves,” Kennedy said last week on Face the Nation.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said on X that the ads “may be felony criminal theft and conversion of government property for political campaign purposes.”

Donald Trump takes questions from the press in the Oval Office. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Republicans John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina have also criticized the ads as an inappropriate use of taxpayer money.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.