One day you’re in, the next you’re out: Amid a flurry of criticism from across his caucus, Donald Trump engaged in gruff political theater Friday to defang his support for far right provocateur Laura Loomer, who has all-too-quickly morphed into a cipher for all that ails the Trump campaign in the eyes of her GOP foes.

In recent days, Loomer has engaged in barbed back-and-forths with MAGA mainstays Senators Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, as well as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—very much a fighting firebrand with fire situation. And as more details of her extremist positions and trolly stunts have emerged, she’s become the subject of widespread consternation.

Since first aligning with far-right provocateur James O’Keefe (and his Project Veritas) in college, Loomer has partaken in a litany of headline-grabbing offenses, and has joined the likes of Alex Jones in promoting conspiracy theories that several school shootings were staged.

In particular, her presence with Trump at anniversary events this week marking 9/11 was one indignation too many for many—Loomer has in the past called the attacks that day an “inside job.”

“Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday. “She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!”

In subsequent tweets, Loomer appeared to take Trump’s thinly-veiled backtracking in her stride. “I’m simply a ride or die supporter who dedicates all of my time to fighting for him, because he is worth it,” she wrote in one message.

“I hope to inspire people to find causes they care about and to be loyal,” she later added. “Even if the media ruins my life in the process, I will know I dedicated myself to a worthy cause worth the attacks and harassment I receive.”

Senior Trump aides were also among those sounding the alarm over Loomer, The Daily Mail reported Friday.

A short while before his post, Trump had defended Loomer during a press conference at his golf course in Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. “Laura’s been a supporter of mine,” Trump told reporters, adding that she was a “free spirit.”

Will she soon be “free” from Trump’s orbit, however, to be the question on many lips.