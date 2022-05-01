Trump Praises Imaginary Ohio Senate Candidate ‘J.D. Mandel’
FRANKENSTEIN-ING IT
No one appears to be more surprised by Donald Trump’s endorsement of J.D. Vance for the Ohio Senate than the former president himself, who on Sunday appeared not to know the former Never-Trumper’s name. Speaking at a “Save America” rally in Nebraska in support of Charles Herbster, a Republican gubernatorial candidate accused of sexually assaulting eight women, Trump crowed to a crowd: “You know, we’ve endorsed Dr. Oz. We’ve endorsed—J.P., right? J.D. Mandel, and he’s doing great. They’re all doing good.” Trump appeared to be confusing the names of Ohio Republican primary candidates Josh Mandel, whom he hasn’t endorsed, and J.D. Vance, whom he (reluctantly) has. Mandel, a former Ohio State treasurer running on a pro-Trump platform, was long presumed the front-runner in a crowded primary field until the former president issued his endorsement of Vance last month. “In the Great State of Ohio, the candidate most qualified and ready to win in November is J.D. Vance,” Trump’s April 15 statement said. “We cannot play games. It is all about winning!” With the primary coming up on May 3, Trump may want to brush up with a rousing round of “Guess Who: Ohio Senate Edition.”