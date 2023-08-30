Donald Trump Debuts Random Video Series on Truth Social
‘ENJOY!’
The hottest new vlogger to blow up on Tuesday night was former President Donald Trump, who took to his social media platform to announce a fittingly vague new project: posting a bunch of clips of him talking about many different topics. In his Truth Social post, Trump said he would “periodically” be dropping these videos, which would cover “many subjects in many timeframes,” whatever that means. “You will be able to choose the Video and Policy that you like,” he continued, apparently feeling the need to describe how watching a video works, “and may want to reply to on [sic] TRUTH Social. Enjoy!” Trump then proceeded to dump 22 different video clips, ranging in length from less than 30 seconds to nearly four minutes, on his page. The clips were all nearly identical looking, but—true to his word—their subjects ran the gamut. The former president held forth on topics from all his “great polls” to the fact that it’s Ben Carson’s wife’s birthday; from Biden’s hostage deal with Iran to election interference; and from how much he hates The Washington Post to how much he loves Tennessee.