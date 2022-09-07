Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI
SOUND MIND AND BODY
Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO,” Trump wrote in a seemingly unending sentence. “Days of the Soviet Union!” he added. The perception of his health is evidently important to Trump, who has priors when it comes to making such hyperbolic declarations. In 2018, Harold Bornstein, Trump’s personal physician, revealed that Trump had himself dictated a dramatic letter in which Bornstein declared Trump “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”