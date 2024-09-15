Donald Trump Declares His Hatred for Taylor Swift in Wild Truth Social Post

As the pop star herself would say, “Baby, now we got bad blood.” Donald Trump took to Truth Social Sunday morning to denounce Taylor Swift.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the former president wrote on the social media platform, because nothing says chill weekend vibes like an ALL CAPS moment at 10:44 am.

His message comes days after the singer came out in support of Kamala Harris following Tuesday night's presidential debate.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself holding a cat, a tart reference to J.D. Vance’s dig at “childless cat ladies.”

In her endorsement message, Swift also took aim at Trump directly and called him out for reposting AI-generated imagery that made it look like Swift and her fans were supporting him.