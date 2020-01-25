Donald Trump Defense Team Argues That Impeachment Process, Set out in Constitution, is Unconstitutional
President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team launched its case on Saturday playing excerpts of the dramatization from the House impeachment proceedings delivered by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-California) and arguing that removing a president by impeachment—as set forth in the constitution—is unconstitutional. Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, told the Senate that the impeachment trial is “the most massive interference in an election in American history...They’re asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot.” Mike Purpura then took the floor and, using a series of slides, argued that the Ukraine did not even know that aid was deferred and, playing various excerpts from the House impeaching proceedings, said no one involved with the now infamous July 25 call between the president and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky was at all concerned at the time.
This story is developing.