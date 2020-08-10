Trump: I’ll Accept GOP Nomination at Gettysburg or White House
CHANGE OF TUNE
President Donald Trump will accept the Republican party’s presidential nomination either in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, or at the White House, he tweeted Monday. “We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!” Trump wrote. The tweet comes a day after the president confirmed reports that he would “probably” deliver the speech from the White House after the Republican National Convention was changed to a virtual event. Legal experts have raised concerns about the president delivering the speech from the White House, stating that previous presidents have generally avoided mixing campaign events with official presidential business.