Trump Demanded ‘Rigged Election’ Be Trademarked After 2020 Loss
MANTRA
Former President Donald Trump demanded the now-infamous MAGAworld saying “Rigged Election!” be trademarked following his election loss in 2020, according to newly released transcripts. The revelation came Friday after Jared Kushner’s Jan. 6 deposition was released. Emails obtained by the House committee revealed former deputy chief of staff of communications and Trump social media guru Dan Scavino emailed Kushner on Nov. 9, 2020, stating: “POTUS wants to trademark/own rights to” both of the phrases “Save America PAC!” and “Rigged Election!” Kushner forwarded the Scavino email to Eric Trump, ordering the Trump son to secure the legal rights to the terms “ASAP.” Asked why Trump made the demand, Kushner told the House committee back in March, “I was given a request, sent it to people I thought were the right people, and asked them to do it.” (A longtime Kushner representative didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday night.)