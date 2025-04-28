Trump Demands Investigations Into Pollsters After Humiliating Results: ‘THEY ARE SICK’

Faced with record-low approval ratings, President Donald Trump is calling for “FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS” to be investigated for fraud.

The latest New York Times/Siena Poll found just 42 percent of registered voters approved of the job Trump is doing, while 54 percent disapproved.

His approval rating was even lower—just 39 percent—in a new poll from ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos. It was a new low for a president’s first 100 days in office.

“These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in response to the polling numbers. “THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing.”

During his diatribe, the president referenced a social media post from the MAGA-friendly polling “expert” John McLaughlin, who pointed out that only 37 percent of the New York Times survey respondents and 34 percent of the ABC poll respondents had voted for Trump.

“Didn’t we win popular vote with 50 percent?” he wrote, tagging Trump’s communications director.

Trump then wrote that, according to McLaughlin, “The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS.”

The percentages of Trump voters included in the surveys were “unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are,” he continued.

During the 2024 election, a plurality of voters stayed home instead of casting a ballot for either candidate. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

However, one problem with McLaughlin’s—and, therefore, Trump’s—logic is that polls survey registered voters, yet many registered voters do not actually vote.

Trump won 49.8 percent of the votes cast in the 2024 election, but 49.8 percent of all registered voters did not vote for Trump.

Specifically, the president received 77.3 million votes out of 244.7 million registered voters. That means only about 31.6 percent of eligible voters nationwide cast a ballot for Trump.

Another 75 million voters chose former Vice President Kamala Harris. A plurality of registered voters—87.9 million—didn’t vote for anyone at all.

Then there’s the fact that 6 percent of Trump’s own voters said they regretted casting their ballots for him, according to the ABC poll.

President Trump's average approval ratings are falling as the administration nears the 100-day mark. The New York Times

As his administration has laid off federal employees, canceled hundreds of billions of dollars in federal contracts and grants, and imposed devastating import duties on products from China, some of Trump’s own supporters are speaking out about their buyer’s remorse.

Even polling from Trump’s beloved Fox News showed the president enjoyed just a 44 percent approval rating.

Former President Joe Biden had a 54 percent approval rating at the same point in his presidency, while former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were at 62 percent and 63 percent, respectively, the network reported last week.

In the ABC poll, a whopping 61 percent of voters disagreed with Trump’s handling of the economy, while 67 percent disapproved of the havoc his tariffs have wreaked on the stock market.

Sizable majorities also opposed his attempts to end birthright citizenship, shutter the Department of Education, freeze foreign aid, reduce federal funding for medical research, and interfere with how private universities operate.

Republicans, however, deny that Trump’s approval rating has been slipping closer and closer toward Biden’s dismal 38 percent average just before Election Day.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden had much higher ratings than President Trump's during the early days of their administrations. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Newt Gingrich shared McLaughlin’s post, adding, “Trump got 50 percent of the vote so add 13 and 16 points to his ratings and it is pretty darned good,” which is just not how math works.

“We don’t have a Free and Fair ‘Press’ in this Country anymore,” Trump wrote in a follow-up post. “We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD!