Trump Demands McConnell, the Unimpeachable Senator, Be Impeached
Donald Trump said during a radio interview for the right-wing John Fredericks Show that he wants Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be impeached, threatening to do just that if he was to return as president. One small problem: senators cannot be impeached. A senator can only end a term early by resigning, dying or getting expelled with a two-thirds majority vote in the chamber they serve in. Trump accused the Republican leader of being in cahoots with Democrats on the skyrocketing debt ceiling. “It’s crazy, what’s happening with this debt ceiling. Mitch McConnell keeps allowing this to happen. They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell, if he allows that,” Trump said. “They have something on him, how he approves this thing is incredible.”