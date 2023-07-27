Donald Trump Denies DOJ Informed His Lawyers of Possible Indictment
‘NO INDICATION’
Although reports from earlier Thursday claimed Donald Trump’s legal team was told to expect another indictment at a meeting with federal prosecutors, Trump took to Truth Social to deny the looming criminal charges. “My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” Trump wrote. “No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!” NBC News previously reported attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro met with special counsel Jack Smith and were prepared for a federal grand jury to vote on charges for Trump’s role in Jan. 6 as early as Thursday. However, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung labeled NBC News’ report as “incorrect” in a statement to the network. Last week, Trump announced he received a target letter indicating he could be indicted for attempting to remain in power following the 2020 election. Trump could reportedly face charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, impeding an official proceeding, and rebellion or insurrection.