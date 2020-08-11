Donald Trump Donated to Kamala Harris’ Campaigns—Twice
HIND$IGHT
President Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris while he was a private citizen and she was a candidate for California Attorney General, according to California state records. Trump gave Harris $5,000 in 2011 and another $1,000 in 2013. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and official adviser, also donated $2,000 to Harris in 2014. Harris, who was picked as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate on Tuesday, was elected AG in California in 2010 and won re-election in 2014. A spokesperson for Harris told the Sacramento Bee that she gave the $6,000 from Trump to a charity advocating for Central Americans—but records show she didn’t donate it until after she’d won in 2014. Trump and his 2020 campaign posted attack ads just minutes after Tuesday’s VP announcement, calling Harris phony and radical.