Trump Dubs Himself ‘Political Prisoner’ in Frantic Donation Plea
‘I DID NOTHING WRONG!’
Newly convicted felon Donald Trump wasted no time trying to profit off the guilty verdict on Thursday. Just moments after a jury found the former president guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial, Trump posted a fundraising memo to Truth Social: “I’M A POLITICAL PRISONER! I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG!” he said in the post, adding that “YOUR SUPPORT IS THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN US AND TOTAL TYRANNY!” The former president has reportedly been on a fundraising tear in recent months, having requested major donations from 11 of his “donors, advisers and others close to the former president,” according to a Washington Post report. And there's more to come: Venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya are reportedly hosting a Trump fundraiser in San Fransisco on June 6, CNBC reported.