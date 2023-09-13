Trump Dined With Marjorie Taylor Greene to Plot ‘Painful’ Biden Impeachment, Says NYT

CHEAT SHEET
    Not all leading Republicans are exactly happy about the decision to press ahead with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, but the party’s unquestioned leader—Donald Trump—certainly is. The New York Times reports on repeated efforts by the former president, privately and publicly, to push for a Biden impeachment. They include weekly telephone calls with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the third-ranking Republican in the House, and dinner on Sunday night with MAGA ally Marjorie Taylor Greene at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the pair reportedly shared their views “over halibut and diet Cokes.” Greene confirmed to the Times that she’d laid out her impeachment strategy at that dinner, telling the former president she wanted the inquiry to be “long and excruciatingly painful for Joe Biden.” A spokesperson for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who announced Tuesday that he was ordering a formal inquiry into Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings, declined to comment on his contacts with Trump when asked by the paper.

