Donald Trump Makes His Rap Music Debut in Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign Song

Donald Trump has made his rap music debut in a new song titled “ONBOA47RD” by rappers Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign.

The former president is listed as a featured artist on several streaming platforms for the song, and the track heavily samples his speeches as Black and Foreign rap about Trump being “family.”

The song begins with a vocal from Trump’s inauguration speech in which he says, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down.”

Later, a mashup of Trump’s RNC speech is featured, in which he says, “I’m not supposed to be here tonight.” This is intercut with remarks Trump made at a Black Voices for Trump rally in 2020, in which he says, “I’m here today to announce a brand new plan to deliver more opportunity, more security, more fairness.”

Trump pardoned Black along with a slew of others, including rapper Lil Wayne, after Black was convicted of falsifying information on documents to obtain firearms.

The rapper is clearly still grateful. In “ONBOA47RD,” he raps about his “Donald chain” and says “they keep askin‘ ’bout Trump, but I don’t speak on family business.”

It’s unclear whether Trump cleared the samples for use in the song, and the Instagram post by Black tagging Trump’s account with the song’s release seems to have gone ignored by his campaign thus far.

However, 45 is likely to be pleased by the attention, given his campaign’s efforts to get rappers to endorse him. The Rolling Stone reported last month that Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland was recruited to help Trump connect to rappers as he attempts to court Black voters.

Rapper 50 Cent told the Daily Beast in 2019 that Trump offered him “a half-million” just to come to his inauguration (which he turned down). The biggest rap names to endorse the former president have been Lil Wayne and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), but adding others to the list has proved difficult. Rapper Sexxy Red walked back her comments endorsing Trump late last year, and tweeted in June that she’s not endorsing anyone.